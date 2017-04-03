Cooperation among reps will determine pace of development in constituencies, says Snowdan

Snowdan (third left) and Masir (centre) join other invited guests for a photo-call.

SIMUNJAN: The close cooperation among the elected representatives under the Barisan Nasional (BN) fold in every state and parliamentary constituency will determine the progress and pace of development of those areas.

This is especially urgent in the rural areas, which are undergoing a transformation phase, said Balai Ringin assemblyman Snowdan Lawan when officiating at the start of a ‘Leaders Meet People’ session together with Sri Aman MP Dato Masir Kujat at Kampung Kesindu community hall here on Saturday.

“We are all inside one ship – that is why we must be together in strengthening BN and also in ensuring that the development agenda, as well as the people’s welfare and wellbeing would be taken care of more effectively,” said Snowdan, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief.

“PRS president (Deputy Chief Minister) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing has told me to say this – all elected representatives under BN must cooperate closer with each other. This is also the wish of the top BN leadership. Moreover, the close cooperation between elected representatives could also determine the victory of BN in the next parliamentary elections,” he stressed.

Snowdan also called upon his constituents to not only rally behind BN in the next parliamentary polls, but also to unite under BN to get that required overall strength.

“Our enemies are those who do not subscribe to the BN spirit and principles. We in BN must support each other.”

At the function, Snowdan presented formal appointment letters to 11 village chieftains as well as Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations.

The MRP recipients are the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Sungai Tengang Atas which was given RM6,000, JKKK Sungai Tengang Pantu (RM6,000), JKKK Sungai Pinang Simunjan (RM5,000), JKKK Kampung Rapak Tekalong Pantu (RM5,000) JKKK Kampung Semada Tengah Serian (RM8,000) and JKKK Kampung Isu Pulor (RM7,000) as well as recreational groups, Gerempung Rekreasi Peranak Asal Sungai Pinang (RM2,000) and SMK Balai Ringin Parents-Teachers Association (RM10,000).

For the record, Snowdan has granted MRP funds to JKKK TR Robert Gana (RM10,000) and its women’s bureau (RM7,000), JKKK TR Mabong (RM7,000) and its women’s bureau (RM5,000), while Masir has presented funds to TR Robert Gana (RM50,000) and TR Mabong (RM10,000).

The session was also attended by Councillor Ali Danjie, Pemanca Peter Mooney and Penghulu Johnny Lumie.

More than 500 Balai Ringin constituents gathered at the event.