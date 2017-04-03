‘Crucial for rural longhouse folk to learn basic firefighting skills’

Fire and Rescue personnel show a villager on ways to put out a flash fire in the wok using a wet towel.

BARAM: It is crucial for the communities living in the interior of this district, particularly the Penans, to be knowledgeable in basic firefighting skills as well as other safety procedures in the event of accidents or disasters.

State Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said due to the remoteness of some areas, it is usually too late for firefighters to stop the flames from ravaging an entire longhouse.

“With the right knowledge such as the proper way to use a fire extinguisher, the villagers can contain the fire while it is still small. They would also know what type of fire that can be put out using water, and what type needs other mediums,” he said at the start of a fire safety and fire point programme at a Penan Tanah community in Long Selulung here recently.

It was a regular programme jointly run by the department and Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP).

Adding on, Nor Hisham also disclosed that among the key causes of longhouse fires in rural areas across the state was carelessness.

“It is crucial to remind the rural folk to be extra careful when using fire in their daily activities. Place kerosene lamps or candles safely on high places to avoid them from being knocked down by children and pets. Avoid indiscriminate open burning and for those using firewood to cook, never leave it unattended – extinguish the fire after you are done cooking.”

The programme included talks on fire safety and a number of demonstrations such as the proper way to put out small fires in the kitchen.

Later, Nor Hisham presented two units of fire extinguishers to the longhouse.

A representative from SSGP also held a safety talk for the villagers, who are living close to the gas pipeline, especially on measures to be taken in the eventuality of a gas leak.

Miri Zone 6 Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong and Petronas SSGP operations unit head Suffian Sabeli also attended the programme.