Cuepacs Sarawak fully supports proposed month-long paternity leave for civil servants

SIBU: The state chapter of Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) supports the call for public servants whose wives are giving birth to be given a month’s paid paternity leave.

Cuepacs Sarawak president Ahmad Malie said given the present scenario, it is timely for the government to consider the proposal from the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

He pointed out the difficulties faced by many civil servants in finding domestic help to care for their wives and newborns. That could, in turn, affect the mothers physically, emotionally and psychologically.

“Through the provision of this leave, the husband could help his wife look after their baby to ensure the health of both mother and child,” Ahmad told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He believed that the one-month paid paternity leave would help alleviate the financial burden of civil servants by their not having to engage domestic help during this crucial period.

“This (implementation of paternity leave) would prove that the government values the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” he said.