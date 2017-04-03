‘Delegates should rethink way to deliver products, services’

Abang Johari (sixth right, front row) with Morshidi (fifth right, front row), Tapscott (fifth left, front row) and others give the thumbs-up for IDECS 2017. — Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Local and international delegates at the inaugural International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (IDECS) 2017 today will be challenged to rethink the way they deliver their products and services.

Themed ‘Transforming Sarawak Through Digital Economy’, the two-day conference at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) aims to raise awareness of the digital economy for local businesses to tap into larger business markets.

It also serves as a platform to share business practices in digital economy besides playing a role to digitise the state’s economy to generate greater economic growth in Sarawak.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will launch the conference today attended by some 1,500 delegates from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A total of 18 prominent speakers from across the globe have been invited to deliberate on various topics and findings in the field of digital economy.

Canadian Don Tapscott, who is CEO of Tapscott Group Inc, is a keynote speaker at the conference.

Don is one of the world’s leading authorities in innovation, media, economics and social impact of technology.

Abang Johari (centre) and Morshidi (right) sharing a light moment during the inspection outside the hall.

Apart from having advised businesses and government leaders around the world, Don has authored and co-authored 15 books including Blockchain Revolution, Radical Openness, Macrowikinomics, Grown Up Digital, New Solutions from a Connected Planet and Paradigm Shift.

Among other speakers are Neuroware.io co-founder and CEO Mark Smalley, Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh and Lazada Malaysia CEO Hans Peter-Ressel.

Abang Johari, accompanied by State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Morshidi Abdul Ghani, who is also organising chairman of the event, attended a rehearsal at BCCK yesterday.

Don was among those with Abang Johari and Morshidi who inspected the hall prior to the rehearsal, which was a closed-door affair.

IDECS 2017 is jointly organised by Sarawak state government, Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (SCOPE) and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS).

It is also supported by the Leadership Institute, Sacofa, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Business FM (BFM), Sarawak Business Federation, TVSarawak, Curtin University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology, Australia and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).