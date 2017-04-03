Dennis: Help students chart learning priorities

2016 SPM top achievers (holding certificates) with Dennis (back row left).

MIRI: Teachers are urged to help students develop mind-mapping to enable them to chart their learning priorities in order to excel in their studies.

“All progress is nothing more than invisible creativity made visible. Take time to teach your students to envision themselves realising their goals, playing at their best and fully awakening their inner spirit,“ Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said at the annual general meeting of SMK Pujut Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and awards presentation yesterday.

Dennis said students need continuous guidance to motivate them to do well in their studies for better future prospects.

“Share with them how they could get from here to a future they want to be. Try to inject passion and determination into every student you care for. Let them understand what they are here to do and then they pursue that with passion.”

He further said parents around the world are waking up to the need for a boarder preparation for life than the traditional school curriculum has to offer.

In this context, the school should have a visionary approach by creating coalitions among government agencies and business or industry players.

The school also must help students master human fundamentals to improve both the civility of life within the society and economic prosperity.

“From what I observe, the young people of these days are so conservative, narrow in their view of the future. Everyday there are signs of expanding opportunity. This country is making

record progress in scientific and industrial development. Our population is gaining rapidly. Life competition is expected to increase too.”

“Teachers get the best out of others when they give the best of themselves,” he emphasised.

He added that when teachers were committed in whatever they do, they would also gain more as a person.

At the function, Dennis presented cash incentives to top achievers, Grace Clareeta and Avis Wee who both scored 9As in the 2016 SPM examination. Dennis also announced a grant of RM15,000 to the PTA to build a roof over the school assembly hall.

Present were school principal Kok Chee Kiat and PTA chairman Albert Bangau.