Entrepreneurship programme to be hosted by Hope Place

Wan (second left) and Ng (third left) with (from left) Hope Place staff Peter, its manager Heidi Law and other staff Yong Tiong Yieng and Hope Lee at the launch of the entrepreneurship programme.

KUCHING: An entrepreneurship programme to boost future enterprises will be held at the Masters Trainers Consulting and Coaching Centre at Green Road on April 28 and 29.

Hosted by Hope Place, the programme is open to all entrepreneurs who are interested in starting business or to increase their income.

“Hope Place will also bring in their potential recipients (of welfare aid) to join the programme which will feature trainer Jackson Ng who also wish to help poor families and individuals who wish to learn the skills of entrepreneurship,” said Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan through a press statement yesterday.

According to Ng, the market price for a three-day course ranges between RM3,000 to RM5,000. But, this time, the registration fee will only be RM200, he said.

“It is to cover the material and refreshment fee. This course is to let the participants to upgrade and upskill themselves in running small business, in order to be able to generate better income and be self-sustaining,” he said adding that he subscribed to the principle of ‘Teach them to fish, instead to give them the fish’.

The course is limited to 50 people only and participation is based on first-come-first-serve basis.

Registration closes on April 21. Registration form can be obtained from Hope Place office at Jalan Dogan or download from Hope Place official Facebook page.

Ng is a renowned master trainer in Mastermind Training International. He is also the Managing Director of Master Trainers Consulting and Coaching Principal consultant and Master Trainer (HRM, Australia) Certified Professional Trainer, PSMB and IPMA, UK and also International Award Winning Speaker for 14 years specialising in human resources management.

“We believe, this course will give all the participants insight and also information on how to be a good businessman and also generate better income for themselves,” said Ng.

For more information on the workshop or even on how to help Hope Place, the charity body can be reached at 082-683378 or 013-5672775 from 8.30am to 5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Kind donations are also welcomed. Members of the public may bank in cash into its Maybank account number 5112 8900 1160. Receipts will be provided to the donors.