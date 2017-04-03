Farmers told to plant MD2 pineapple, Musang King durian

Nogeh (centre) with recipients of Tekun Nasional financial assistance from Mas Gading, Nor Azita and Baharom (third left and second right respectively).

BAU: The government is serious in its efforts to encourage local farmers to plant MD2 ‘Super Sweet’ pineapple and Musang King durian.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek said promotion of these varieties of fruit is not just empty talk.

“I want to promote MD2 pineapple and Musang King durian because I can guarantee the market as there will always be buyers ready to buy from us,” he said at the ‘MOA (Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries) With The People’ Programme at Kampung Senibung Singai near here on Saturday night.

Nogeh who is Mas Gading MP said there is a plan to set up a durian processing centre in Bau to produce durian paste for the overseas market.

He said a nursery in Pejiru near Bau is propagating and supplying seedlings for the MD2 pineapple.

“We will work together with the Ministry for Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy, especially the state Department of Agriculture, to get more people to plant these fruit varieties,” he said.

He encouraged local land owners to switch to these new varieties of fruits on their farms.

“Don’t leave your land idle, but plant fruits which bring financial reward. Many of us depend on old durian fruits planted by our grandfathers and grandmothers, but why can’t we plant new trees of our own? You can maintain the old durian trees, but try planting the new variety,” he said.

During the function a total of RM199,000 in financial assistance from National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) was given to 20 selected entrepreneurs in Mas Gading parliamentary constituency.

Nogeh said Tekun Nasional, an agency under the ministry, had since 1998 channelled RM4.68 billion to 385,696 entrepreneurs nationwide, including RM223 million to 28,338 entrepreneurs in Sarawak.

“Tekun Nasional only imposes four per cent interest rate on their loans. So, if you want your business or agricultural venture to grow, you can approach Tekun Nasional for financial help. Don’t go to ‘Along’ (loan sharks) as this will only endanger you,” he said.

Nogeh also announced allocations for Kampung Senibung Singai which include RM20,000 to upgrade the hall, RM10,000 for its Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and RM100,000 for the upgrade of the access road.

Present at the function were Nogeh’s wife Datin Caroline Jonathan Sabai, Tekun Nasional chairperson Datuk Nor Azita Abd Rahman and its CEO Datuk Baharom Embi.

The organisers of the event presented Nogeh with a surprise birthday cake for his 60th birthday.