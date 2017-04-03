JKKK members must take village governance course beginning this year – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Beginning this year, an estimated 16,000 members of the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK) have to attend the INFRA-UniKL certificate course on village governance.

Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the three-day incentive course was aimed at strengthening the role of the JKKK as an efficient and professional governing body on par with administrators in the civil service.

He said 3,500 JKKK members from throughout the country as well as Orang Asli villages in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor will be in the first group to take the course.

“The programme offers topics like leadership, entrepreneurship, financial management, project supervision and administration as well as village strategic plan preparation,” he told reporters after the Ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

He added the programme would be fully sponsored by the ministry and to date, it had spent about RM3.5 million on the participants. – Bernama