Masir: N. Korean workers still in the state

KUCHING: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat said the bilateral ties between Malaysia and North Korea have remained intact despite the diplomatic row following the assassination of their leader’s half brother Kim Jong-nam on Feb 13 in Kuala Lumpur.

According to him, there are still North Korean workers working in Sarawak and that North Koreans who want to work in the state should comply with the requirements and procedures of the Immigration Department like any other expatriate who wants to make a living in the country.

“I did not say that there are no more North Korean workers in Sarawak or we will continue to employ North Korean workers,”

“Companies wishing to hire North Koreans can do so and make a request but those who have committed a crime or have overstayed their pass will be blacklisted from entering the country,” said Masir in clarifying conflicting articles published by three different newspapers yesterday.

He added that illegal North Koreans detected by the state Immigration Department have been deported but he cannot reveal the exact numbers of those who were deported without confirmation from the Immigration Department. “At the present moment, all we know is that there are 176 North Korean workers working in Sarawak,” he added.