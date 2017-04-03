Police catches an alleged syabu-syabu dealer

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: West Banjarmasin detective police arrested an alleged syabu-syabu (crystal methamphetamine) dealer who allegedly wanted to do a transaction, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“It is true, the perpetrator was arrested while trying to deal crystal meth and was waiting for customer,” said Banjarmasin Police Chief Pol Anjar Wicaksana Sik here Saturday.

He said the man was arrested near his home in Jalan Rawasari, Central Banjarmasin, Friday (31/3) night about 19:30 pm. From the interrogation, he confessed as BF (31).

“The perpetrator was caught by officer for hiding and possession of a package of syabu-syabu,” he said.

Anjar continued to say, the arrest stemmed from a tip that an alleged drug transaction type of syabu-syabu to occur at the scene . West Banjarmasin Criminal Unit immediately checked and come to the field.

Arriving at the scene, police conducted a search of a man suspected as offender. He was immediately arrested for allegedly caught carrying drugs and was thrown to the ground by the offender.

“Currently, the perpetrator and the evidence brought to police office for examination and further legal proceedings,” he said.

The offenders has been named as suspect and charged under Article 112 paragraph 1 of Law No. 35 of 2009 on narcotics with a minimum penalty of four years in prison.