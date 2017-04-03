Police detain traditional healer for suspected rape

The suspect being taken to the Miri Central Police station.

MIRI: Police here arrested a “bomoh” on Saturday night after a woman claimed she was raped by him at about 3am on Friday.

The bomoh was picked from his house in Kuala Baram at about 11pm.

It is learnt that the 29-year-old victim was introduced by a family member to the bomoh, who is in his 50s, to seek treatment as she was unable to get pregnant.

The victim’s husband also accompanied the victim to the bomoh’s house but the bomoh said the ritual had to be held at another place.

Suspecting nothing amiss, the victim left her husband at the bomoh’s house and followed him into her car and the two drove off.

The victim claimed that the rape took place inside the car and that she was under the spell of the bomoh when he raped her.

She lodged a police report on the incident on Saturday after she regained consciousness.

Miri deputy police chief, Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit when contacted confirmed the case and said that the suspect is remanded for five days until April 7 to facilitate the police investigation.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.