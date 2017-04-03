Rider dies when bike hits bus stop, pillion rider injured

Paramedics and members of the public converge at the bus stop where the fatal accident took place.

KUCHING: A teenager from Taman Tarat Jaya, Serian died on-the-spot while his pillion rider suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle accident at Km 57 Jalan Kuching-Serian around 7.30am yesterday.

The deceased identified as Alex Ajie Presley, 18, succumbed to head injuries at the scene of the accident.

His pillion rider, a 16-year-old female from Kampung Plaman Sidunik, Padawan survived and is being treated for multiple injuries at Sarawak General Hospital.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok John said early investigations indicated that the deceased was heading towards Serian from Kuching when his machine went out of control, ramming a bus stop.

The case will be investigated under Section 4(1) of the Road and Transport Act 1987 by Serian Investigation and Enforcement Department.

In an unrelated accident, a 28-year-old youth escaped with light injuries when his car went out of control at Ban Hock road around 12am on Sunday.

According to sources, the driver was heading towards Jalan Central Timur when his car went out of control and ended up in a monsoon drain after it hit a lamp post. The youth was brought to Sarawak General Hospital