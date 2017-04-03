RM12,000 in property stolen from church

SIBU: Thieves broke into the St Paul Lutheran Church located in a first-floor shophouse unit on Saturday night and carted away property worth over RM12,000.

The church was opened on Jan 1 this year.

Equipment used for worship and evangelisation, including projectors and sound system equipment, were stolen.

The thieves also took away kitchen equipment including a cooking stove.

A church leader said the thieves even stole candies, drinks and biscuits which they had kept for children in the Sunday School classes.

He said the thieves broke in through a back door.

The leader hoped the police would help patrol the new commercial area in Aman Road, where the church is located.

He said theft incidents there had been rampant, with some shop units having been broken into twice. He also called on residents there to stay alert and to alert the police if they spotted suspicious characters.