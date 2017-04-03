Rosey cautions women against online love scams, health products

Rosey (fourth left) with participants of the programme.

MIRI: Women are reminded not to fall for online love scam or health products promising wonder cures.

The caution was given by Rosey Yunus the Assistant Minister of Solidarity who is also the assemblywoman for Bekenu when she officiated at the opening of a food, health and cosmetics beauty transformation programme organised by Bekenu Niah Women Activities Committee (JKAWBN) held at Bekenu yesterday.

She said they can check the status of the health products and verify the authenticity of the love scam website through the relevant government agencies.

“Women are easy prey for online love scam and health products as some are easily influenced by the offers and scams,” Rosey said.

Present at the function was JKAWBN chairlady Hadijah Sheikh Kassim who also heads Dewanita Miri.

The one day program was attended by 172 participants. At another function, where Rosey launched the Saberkas Water sport event at Kampung Bungai, Sibuti, the assistant minister said activities organised by youth must supported.

She said, under her constituency she will organise more youth activities and programmes to encourage hobbies and activities that would benefit them. Rosey disclosed that she had given a grant of RM50, 000 for Saberkas activities in Bekenu last year and will continued to do so this year.