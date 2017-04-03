Sarawak may set up Sarawak Multimedia and Communications Commission (SMCC)

By Rintos Mail

KUCHING: Sarawak is contemplating setting up its own Sarawak Multimedia and Communications Commission (SMCC).

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said SMCC might be necessary to control the specifications and implementation for the needs of Sarawak, and setting out its own rules and regulations and policies.

He said this was in view of the effort made by the state government to make Sarawak an ICT Powerhouse.

Abang Johari added that the state would also embark and embrace on the state-of-the-art technology in data transmission – the Optical Transport Network at Edge – to spur the growth of Sarawak’s economy.

He said for funding, the state would explore various ways to reduce the funding burden on its project – to upgrade the ICT infrastructure.

He also welcomes global players to build their data warehouse and server farms in Sarawak.

“This is because we have sufficient electricity to power them and assist us by doing a back-to-back-funding for the ICT infrastructure we wish to build.

“By the synergistic use of our natural resources, we can make Sarawak an ICT Powerhouse. As with our electricity, we can also sell our network and computing services,” he said at the official launching of the International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference here yesterday.

At the ceremony, Abang Johari also announced the E-Commerce Transformation Plan up to year 2030 for the youth, better known as E-Com Y30.

This plan will prepare the youth at this Digital Village to graduate as E-Commerce starts ups and entrepreneurs with Digital Knowledge.