SIDS members reminded on importance of preserving Dayak culture

SIBU: Over 180 members of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Sibu attended its 25th annual general meeting at a hotel here on Saturday.

Addressing the meeting, SIDS Sibu chairperson Dato Alice Jawan stressed on the importance of unity among members and for them to uphold its objectives which included preserving

the Dayak culture and promoting education among members and the community.

Twenty children of its members who excelled in their public examinations were given cash award and incentives.

Eight of the students had excelled in their PT3, six in the SPM and another six in the STPM examinations.

Also present was the advisor of SIDS Sibu Catherine Nain.