UPP proposes mosquito magnet at 70 dengue hotspots

SIBU: The United People’s Party (UPP) Community Service Board (Sibu) is proposing for the implementation of the mosquito magnet at 70 locations here, at a cost of RM300,000.

According to board chairman Dato Andrew Wong, the project is an alternative method in combating the dengue scourge.

‘We are proposing to implement it at 70 locations, consisting of 47 schools and 23 public parks here. However, this is subject to the individual schools or community parks accepting our machines.

“We will commence the project as soon as we confirm the number of schools and parks that are willing to collaborate with us. Letters will be sent out this month,” Wong told The Borneo Post yesterday, addingthat the project would be fully funded by UPP Community Service Board (Sibu).

Moreover, he said that the progress would be monitored on a monthly basis, with the results to be sent to a certified laboratory which would gauge its performance.

At a press conference here recently, Wong said the pilot project was implemented by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in 2015 and had been relatively successful.

He said the UPP Community Service Board (Sibu) is focused on providing alternative methods to combat dengue in the long run.

The press statement handed to reporters at the press conference said the board would be writing to SMC to seek its interest in collaborating with the Sibu in setting up the mechanism at dengue hotspots around town.

It is reported that there was an increase of about 40 per cent in dengue cases here between 2015 and last year, but in the recent months, there had been a reduction in cases.

In 2015, SMC chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King launched the pilot project at SMK Methodist here.

According to early media reports, the mosquito magnet – a US-developed device – was introduced in the country early last year. It went through tests run by the relevant authorities and certification bodies before it could proceed to the market.

This device can cover an area of up to one acre, and operates uninterruptedly under all kinds of weather conditions round-the-clock, seven days a week.

It emits a consistent and odourless stream of carbon dioxide, warmth and moisture into the air to attract mosquitoes. It uses the ‘CounterFlow System’ technology – a highly effective and powerful suction system to vacuum mosquitoes into a net, where the trapped insects would die from dehydration within 24 hours.