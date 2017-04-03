Win over fence-sitters, supporters urged

Riot (right) welcomed by a lion dance upon arrival for the dinner. With him are (from second right, front row) Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Temenggong Jee Ah Chok, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng, event official Chai Hon Liong and political secretary to minister of human resources, Major (r) Datuk Peter Runin.

SERIAN: Chinese voters who support Barisan Nasional (BN) have been urged to help win over fence-sitters in their community.

The call came from Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem who said the voting pattern of Chinese voters in past elections shows support for BN among the community had been declining.

This trend has made communicating with members of the community more difficult.

“I lost in some polling booths where Chinese voters were the majority and I feel disturbed by this because despite all that I did to change the situation, I still see no improvement. I am really lost for words,” Riot told about 300 diners at Kampung Muhibbah, Mile 36 near here on Saturday evening.

Riot who was guest-of-honour at the ‘Leader Meets the People’ event organised by the village development and security committee (JKKK) headed by Ketua Kaum Lee Siaw Hui said he put his trust in the increasing number of youthful grassroots leaders like Lee to help win over fence-sitters in the Chinese community.

Riot the six-term Serian MP and deputy president of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) said one aspect of SUPP’s grassroots politics that disturbed him was the tendency of totally leaving out experienced leaders from party activities by younger leaders who had succeeded them.

“I want to see a good mix of young and old. We need young leaders because they are energetic, but we also need the older ones because they have the experience and know the ‘tricks of the trade’, so to speak,” Riot said.

During the dinner, Riot approved a RM10,000 grant to the JKKK to help them run their activities.

He assured them that he would help with the renovation of their balai raya which could not accommodate the increasing village population over the years.

On unity, he said Sarawak is blessed with true unity of people of different races and religions.

According to him, unity among Sarawakians is not unnatural and never forced. To elaborate, he spoke of how his late father and father of former Serian District councillor Joseph Yong Min Kong would spend days or even weeks staying at each other’s homes whenever they felt like it.

However in the Peninsula, the different racial groups do not mix like Sarawakians do.

“They don’t eat and drink at the same table. In fact, they hardly patronise the same shops and they have schools that cater only for their own kind. Given this scenario, the Malays, Indians and Chinese cannot be expected to live happily with each other in the Peninsula,” Riot said.

Earlier, Lee in her welcoming address assured Riot that she and her committee would make party membership drive their priority.

She said as far as working to win votes for BN was concerned, Kampung Muhibbah is a perfect take-off ground because residents here were mostly BN supporters.