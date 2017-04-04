5,052 child sexual abuse cases reported over 5-year period — Rohani

A total of 5,052 child sexual abuse cases were reported in Malaysia in the last five years and most of the offenders were parents, guardians and those close to the child victims including paedophiles.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim who gave the details, said not all child sexual abuse cases involved paedophiles, but the increasing pedophile threat should be given serious attention.

“The prime minister had during the Women’s Day 2016 celebration ordered for the formation of a task force to look into this matter. As a result of the task force’s action, the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017 is debated today,” she said in reply to a question from Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) in the Dewan Rakyat, here.

Rohani said over the five-year period, child sexual abuse cases had shown an increase except in 2014 and 2015 where there was a slight decline.

She said the threat of pedophilia could be seen from the use and exposure to easily accessible technology such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

In fact, she added, the impact of the Internet and social media on sexual exploitation of children by pedophiles was very wide to the point of resulting in many victims at one time through cyber grooming.

“Based on these situations, the ministry views the crime of pedophilia as needing serious attention by all quarters and I really hope the bill tabled today will receive the support of all,” she said.

Rohani also said that 824 cases of missing children under the age of 18 years were recorded by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) last year and out of this number, 11 cases were reported through the missing children early warning system (National Urgent Response Alert – NUR Alert).

She said the system recorded cases of missing children aged 12 years and below, with the information widely disseminated to the public through various mediums such as websites, posters, automated teller machines, short-message system (SMS), multimedia messaging service (MMS), television, radio, print media, electronic boards and notice boards. — Bernama