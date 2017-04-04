Analysts positive on Yinson for steady earnings delivery

KUCHING: Analysts maintain a positive view on Yinson Holdings Bhd (Yinson) for the group’s steady earnings delivery backed by firm floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) contracts.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), Yinson had in January, received letter of intent from Talisman Vietnam 07/03 BV, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Repsol SA, for the supply of a FPSO Facility for the Ca Rong Do (CRD) Field Development located in Block 07/03 in the Eastern Sea Offshore Vietnam.

Currently, Yinson is still finalising the terms and conditions of the contract, commercial arrangement while approvals of the relevant authorities are expected to be completed by this month.

It noted that the client is expecting to hit first oil by the third quarter of current year 2019 (3QCY19).

As for the Ghana project, Kenanga Research highlighted that FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor – formerly known as Yinson Genesis – is being mobilised to the OCTP Block Ghana.

“The vessel will undergo final stage of installation pending approval of the client, ENI before it can hit its first oil slated in August this year.

“We also understand there could be a possibility of early delivery of the project, subject to the final work by client,” the research arm said.

Apart from FPSO Allan which is working in an economically unviable field under current oil price level, Kenanga Research also gathered that there could be termination risk for Yinson’s FPSO PTSC Lam Son as the Thang Long-Dong Do Field in Vietnam where the FPSO is operating in is performing below expectations.

“No further details were given due to confidentiality issue,” the research arm said.

“Recall that the contract was secured in 2012 for seven years with a yearly extension option for another three years.”

The research arm added that FPSO PTSC Lam Son produced its first oil in June 2014.

Kenanga Research estimated that the contract will contribute RM50 million per annum to the bottom-line.

In the event of termination, the research arm believed Yinson should be able to recover the net present value (NPV) of the remaining contract value, estimating at RM1 billion.

Kenanga Research tweaked down its financial year 2018 estimate (FY18E) earnings by two per cent to RM248,2 million after adjusting higher finance cost.

“Meanwhile, FY19E earnings of RM332 milion (implying year on year (y-o-y) growth of 34 per cent) is introduced assuming full-year contribution from its FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor.

“The newly secured CRD FPSO earnings will only kick in by 3QCY19,” the research arm said.

The research arm estimated the new FPSO’s maiden earnings to contribute circa RM32 million per annum, which is 13 per cent/10 per cent of its FY18/FY19 estimates.

Post minimal earnings adjustment and rollover of valuation base to FY19, Kenanga Research maintained ‘outperform’ call with a target price of RM3.93 per share from RM4.08 per share previously.

Despite being surprised by the under-performance of oil field for FPSO PTSC Lamson, the research arm believed the firm contract negotiated should allow Yinson to recoup at least all the NPV of the remaining contract value if and when any termination happens.

“Note that termination of Lamson contract without compensation would reduce our SoP by RM0.92 per share or 23 per cent of our target price,” it said.