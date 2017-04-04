Latest News Sarawak 

April 24 is a public holiday for Sarawak

KUCHING: The state government has decided to follow the decision of the federal government in declaring April 24 as a public holiday in Sarawak.

This is in line with the decision of the federal government to assign April 24 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang Dipertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V, said a press statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

The announcement came after a state protocol department spokesperson said that the State Secretary’s Office will normally make the announcement, should there be an extra public holiday for Sarawak.

 

 

 

 

