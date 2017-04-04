Banjarmasin lowest Inflation in Indonesia

BANJARBARU, S Kalimantan: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded inflation rates in Banjarmasin was the lowest when compared to 33 other cities in Indonesia in terms of consumer price index, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

BPS South Kalimantan head Diah Utami in Banjarbaru on Monday said inflation in Bajarmasin in March is 0.01 percent, making it the lowest inflation rate in Indonesia.

“Banjarmasin and Tembilahan experienced the lowest inflation rate in Indonesia respectively by 0.01 per cent and the highest inflation occured in the town of Merauke at 1.24 percent,” he said.

The commodity price increases and contributed the highest inflation here, among others, air transport, electricity, watermelon, motorcycles, and melon.

While commodity prices declined with the highest share of deflation include eggs, mobile phones prepaid rates , automobiles, household fuels and shallots.

Meanwhile, Tanjung, which it combined with Banjarmasin for inflation rate in South Kalimantan, recorded 0.21 percent of its inflation with cumulative rate in March 2017 to December 2016 amounted to 1.30 percent.

Commodities shared the the highest inflation rate among other were chicken meat, electricity, cayenne pepper, onion and apple.

“Commodities prices declining which shared the highest deflation include kale, fish float, car, sweet corn and garlic,” he said.

The BPS also recorded consumer price index in the 82 cities, 33 cities experienced inflation and 49 others deflation with the highest in Tanjung Pandan -1.49 percent.