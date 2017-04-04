Chicken wings unearthed at Bukit Aup

Report by Jane Moh

SIBU: Dozens of villagers were believed to be digging for chicken wings near Bukit Aup area on Tuesday.

It was believed that the villagers knew about the chicken wings buried few feet in the ground since last Friday.

One of the villagers who was met by The Borneo Post at the site said he got the news about the chicken wings from his friends.

“I came here because my friend told me about it. Yes, there are chicken wings here, some are even frozen, ” he said.

Who buried the chicken wings there and why is still unknown.

However some believed that it was buried by enforcement authorities.

According to a man, who wanted to remain anonymous and who gave the tip-off, a few container trucks came in last Friday.

The news about the chicken wings had been widely circulated in Whatsapp groups.