Latest News Sarawak 

Chicken wings unearthed at Bukit Aup

People are seen digging at the site. – Photo by Jane Moh

Report by Jane Moh

 

SIBU: Dozens of villagers were believed to be digging for chicken wings near Bukit Aup area on Tuesday.

It was believed that the villagers knew about the chicken wings buried few feet in the ground since last Friday.

One of the villagers who was met by The Borneo Post at the site said he got the news about the chicken wings from his friends.

“I came here because my friend told me about it. Yes, there are chicken wings here, some are even frozen, ” he said.

Who buried the chicken wings there and why is still unknown.

However some believed that it was buried by enforcement authorities.

According to a man, who wanted to remain anonymous and who gave the tip-off,  a few container trucks came in last Friday.

The news about the chicken wings had been widely circulated in Whatsapp groups.

People are digging for chicken wings at Bukit Aup. – Photo by Jane Moh

 

Photo sourced from Whatsapp groups.

Another photo from Whatsapp.

 

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (42%)
  • Interesting (26%)
  • Sad (17%)
  • Nothing (8%)
  • Great (8%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of