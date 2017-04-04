CM to announce state’s decision on April 24 public holiday

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) will decide whether Sarawak will follow the federal government’s move in declaring April 24 as an additional public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will announce the decision after CMO has deliberated the matter, said a spokesman from the Chief Minister’s Office yesterday when asked to comment on the matter.

According to the Chief Secretary to the federal government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa the state government of Sabah and Sarawak has been directed to take similar action according to their respective state’s laws.

The installation ceremony of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will be conducted at the Balairung Seri Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur in the morning of April 24 while a royal banquet will be held that night at the banquet hall of the Istana Negara.

His Majesty is the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong replacing Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who completed his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12 last year.