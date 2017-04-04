Database on list of PHD holders being developed — Mary Yap

A database system containing the list of genuine PhD holders from public universities in the country is being developed by the Higher Education Ministry.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Dr Mary Yap Kain Ching said this was among the initiatives of the ministry to curb misuse of the PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree by irresponsible individuals.

“The list will enable members of the public to check the status of an individual’s PhD,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday.

Yap was replying to a question from Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Zahari (BN-Setiawangsa) on the measures and action taken by the government to check the problem of using fake degrees, especially the PhD.

She said the database would contain information on PhD holders including their name, address, field of study, the title of the thesis and year of graduation.

Besides that, Yap said the ministry would be cooperating with the relevant agencies such as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Royal Malaysia Police in combating the misuse of the PhD which could cause losses to others.

“The ministry is also making the public aware so as to be always cautious by checking the PhD status of individuals through the Malaysia Qualifications Agency, if it involves learning institutions in Malaysia.

“If the institutions are overseas, one can only check with the authorities of those universities,” she added. — Bernama