Debate with Dr M not aimed at triggering protests – Nazri

KUALA LUMPUR: Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz has described the proposed debate between him and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as merely intellectual in nature, and not aimed at triggering domonstrations or protests against the government.

“I am deeply shocked and surprised that I have been treated this way. Opposing (Dr) Mahathir is nothing. Small matter. I have already fought him when he was prime minister and I won. Now, he is not even PM (prime minister),” he told reporters in Parliament.

The permit for the debate scheduled for April 7 was cancelled for security and public order reasons following 18 police reports in Selangor, protesting against the debate scheduled at the Karangcraft Complex in Shah Alam. This was the second cancellation after the police had also not issued a permit to organise a debate which was scheduled on March 25 in Padang Rengas.

While viewing the debate as healthy democratic practice, Nazri, who is also tourism and culture minister, still hoped it could be held in an open place involving public participation.

Meanwhile, the Tourism and Culture Ministry said numerous efforts had been carried out to promote the Bujang Valley in Kedah as a tourism lure.

It said this included allocating RM196,010 under the 11th Malaysia Plan for infrastructural improvement works, constructing shelters, laboratory and archeological artifact store.

Through the Department of National Heritage, about RM4 million had been provided for archeological researches in the area, specifically at the Sungai Batu site, it added. — Bernama