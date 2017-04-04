Good response to inaugural ‘Weekend Out at Papillon’

KUCHING: Hundreds of shoppers and food lovers turned up at the inaugural ‘Weekend Out at Papillon’ – a street event held at the Papillon new street mall in MJC Batu Kawa over the weekend.

Held at the outdoor carpark and two commercial units of the mall, visitors were spoilt for choice from the abundance of apparel, fashion accessories, beauty products and children’s toys.

“The atmosphere is relaxing with a lot of options for food, a dining and sitting area as well as items for my wardrobe,” said one of the visitors when met by The Borneo Post on Saturday.

She hoped the event would be held every weekend as it gave youths a platform to hang out in a relaxed environment as well as business opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Four food truck operators and 20 vendors of products and services participated in the ‘Weekend Out at Papillon’ held from 4pm to 9pm last Saturday and 9am to 2pm yesterday.

For more information, call 082-452633.