High tide on Bursa persists as foreign liquidity continues

KUCHING: Malaysia can claim to be the most favoured Southeast Asian emerging market in 2017 among global investors, based on foreign liquidity flow on Bursa Malaysia which remained elevated for the third week running.

This was the sentiment shared by MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) as foreign investors purchased RM1.14 billion net in the open market (excluding off market deals) last week – the second week running the amount had exceeded RM1 billion.

According to the research team, foreign investors have now been net buyers on Bursa for eight consecutive weeks. As of Friday, foreign net buying had extended for fifteen trading days, the longest since March 2016.

“For the month of March, cumulative foreign net purchases amounted to RM4.7 billion. That was quadruple the cumulative inflow in February 2017 which amounted to RM956 million,” it added in its fund flow update yesterday.

“Foreign participation on Bursa remained at an elevated level despite easing by 16 per cent. The foreign average daily trade value (ADTV) stood at RM1.05 billion, the third highest this year. The strong foreign buying momentum continues to enable local investors to lighten their position.”

Meanwhile, local institutions offloaded RM1.09 billion net last week and have disposed RM4.95 billion net year-to-date.

MIDF Research said the retail market remained vibrant despite ADTV declining also by 16 per cent to RM1.06 billion compared to that the week before, marking the fourth week in a row it exceeded RM1 billion. However, retailers are on “take-profit” mode, selling for six weeks in a row.

“In the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s failed healthcare bill, equity markets around the world stayed lacklustre, although European markets made some gains,” it added. “Share prices on Wall Street recovered slightly with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 increasing 0.31 and 0.80 per cent respectively.

Looking at highest money inflows, Sime Darby Bhd registered the highest net money inflow of RM29.07 million last week.

To note, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a joint venture with France’s Engie Services aimed at providing technical and facility management services in area of energy efficiency of critical buildings such as airports and hospitals.

Meanwhile, Tenaga Nasional Bhd recorded the second highest net money inflow of RM20.51 million, while construction player Gamuda Bhd saw the third highest net money inflow of RM19.55 million.

On the other hand, KL Kepong Bhd saw the largest net money outflow of RM30.74 million last week, while Public Bank Bhd recorded the second largest net money outflow of RM18.38 million during the week under review.

“According to the the bank’s managing director, the bank expects margin to squeeze due to intense competition,” it observed.

Telekom Malaysia Bhd registered the third largest net money outflow at RM11.14 million in the week under review. MIDF Research noted that the net money outflow amidst advancing share price indicates a sell on strength (SOS) stace among some investors.