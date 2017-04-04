ILKBS seeks to improve its graduates’ English standard

MIRI: The Youth and Sports Ministry Training Institution (ILKBS) has acknowledged that its graduates lack confidence in English which in turn affects their employability.

“Whether you like it or not, in 2020, at least 50 per cent of the ILKBS courses will be delivered in English, though 75 per cent of the instructors have told me that they are not ready because they do not have the material, so we need to prepare from now on,’” said Youth Skills Development Section director Dr Wasitah Mohd Yusof at the closing of Kursus Pengurusan dan Kepimpinan Badan Operasi Rakan Muda, Anugerah Remaja Perdana Rakan Muda (ARPRM) ILKBS Siri 3/2017 at National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) here yesterday.

She advised the institute to start an English corner in which the instructors and students can do community service to get the public to donate English books.

“In no time, you will be able to establish the English corner and I believe the public would want to do the charity work as well.

“We do not want our graduates to have trouble in communicating in English as industry players have set a high benchmark for us in supplying skilled workforce,” she added.

Wasitah also highlighted the responsibility of teachers in building character so that the graduates will become disciplined, punctual and responsible employees.

Twenty-five participants from IKBN Kinarut and IKBN Miri completed the three-day course which aimed to provide information and the latest input on tasks to be undertaken by leaders and awards volunteers in the implementation of the Anugerah Remaja Perdana (ARP) programme.

Also present were IKBN Miri director Mohd Yusuf Long, IKBN Kinarut director Razali Mohamad and Youth Skills Development Section deputy director of student affairs Zaki Mahmud.