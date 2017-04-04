‘Indian High Commissioner directs visa rate for Malaysian tourists maintained’

PUTRAJAYA: Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia T S Tirumurti has directed the visa rate for Malaysian tourists for less than six months be maintained at RM188 without any increase, says MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

In his Facebook posting, he said he had conveyed Malaysia’s unhappiness on the Indian government’s proposed hike in visa charges.

“Like other Malaysians, I am disappointed that while we are making it easier for Indian tourists to visit Malaysia, the Indian Government, on the other hand, is making it more expensive for Malaysians who travel to India, particularly for religious reasons,” said Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister.

The Indian visa rate was revised with an increase of 153 per cent, effective April 1, which created mixed reaction from Malaysians and tour agents.

Dr Subramaniam said Tirumurti would also review all the other proposals upon his return to Malaysia from New Delhi.

He said he had a discussion with Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on the matter, adding that the prime minister would ensure that Malaysia’s concerns were registered with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj.

Indian nationals visiting Malaysia get visa-free arrival if they are staying in the country for 15 days.

On the other hand, the proposed visa fee for Malaysians visiting India increased from RM180 to RM456.

A quick check of the Indian High Commission in Malaysia’s website shows the rate is back to normal at RM188 for tourist visa (up to six months/single or multiple entry). — Bernama