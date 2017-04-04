MoU on SKM courses for PT3 school-leavers to be inked soon

MIRI: Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 12 secondary schools here on providing the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) programmes to Form 3 Assessment (PT3) school-leavers.

Miri PPKS Campus director John Rizal Biki said the MoU is expected to be signed this July in conjunction with the ‘Skills Excellence Carnival’ (KSK).

“The KSK project involves 12 secondary schools in Miri, and PPKS is the eighth accredited centre proposed to establish this joint venture.

“Through this MoU, PPKS will provide opportunities for students who are more interested in learning skills than in academic studies.

“Special skill courses available for students are based on the quota or sponsorship from the Skills Development Fund (PTPK) that we have attained,” he said.

John Rizal also said the Miri District Education Office (PPD) and the secondary schools had given their full support in encouraging students to take up technical and vocational education (TVET) programmes.

Recently, a total of 15 principals and counselling teachers

attended the KSK collaborative workshop conducted by the PPKS here.

This visit was a benchmark for KSK members and PPKS in terms of recognising the courses available at the institution.

The delegates were briefed about PPKS by its corporate communications manager Linda John. The group also visited the laboratories to see student’s projects for each course.

Miri PPD officer Dr Hassan Hasbollah also joined the workshop.