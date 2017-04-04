Petronas aims to be top five player in global lubricants

MUMBAI: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) aims to be amongst the top five lubricant players globally, capitalising on demand for the product in the market.

Petronas Lubricants International Sdn Bhd (PLI) is the company’s global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm.

Managing director/group chief executive officer Giuseppe D’Arrigo said PLI was ranked 15th for lubricants in the world two years ago, and today is the 10th largest player in the segment.

According to recent data, the global lubricants market is projected to be worth about US$166 billion by 2021, driven by increasing commercial vehicle sales and rapid industrialisation in emerging countries.

“PLI’s aspiration is to be amongst the top five lubricant players globally while having a key differentiator in technology, as well as investing heavily in breakthrough products for the marketplace.

“We are well poised in having the right fundamentals to achieve this, through owning and operating 10 blending facilities worldwide, with a combined production capacity of more than 600,000 tonnes annually,” he told reporters after the Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex launch here recently.

“Technology is our winning formula and has been the backbone of PLI since establishment in 2008.

We inherited a century-long legacy of experience in lubricants technology from some of the world’s leading engineering pioneers,” said D’Arrigo.

“By harnessing that experience and engineering expertise, we were able to focus on refining our technological edge and today, have research and technology centres across the world,” he added.

PLI’s blending plants are located in Contagem in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, two in Durban, South Africa, Turin and Naples in Italy, Barcelona in Spain, Hemiksem in Belgium, and Melaka in Malaysia, as well as Shandong, China.

“Last year, we established a US$50 million lubricant blending plant at Patalganga, near Mumbai, which is expected to commence operations by the first quarter 2018.

“Once operational, we plan to add a satellite research and technology centre to the plant which focuses on motorcycle lubricants.

“Capital expenditure of US$150 million has been allocated for India over the next couple of years.

“In 2016, we also started work on the second phase of upgrading the Shandong plant.

When fully operational in the second quarter this year, it will have a production capacity of 150,000 tonnes per annum,” said D’Arrigo.

Meanwhile, in South America, PLI broke ground for a production plant at the Ezeiza Industrial Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The new plant will provide pivotal support to PLI’s business expansion strategy for the continent, especially the southern market cluster, that includes Chile and Uruguay.

“I am confident that our expansion in the Motorcycle Oil (MCO) segment will help us advance even further on our journey towards becoming a leading global lubricants company,” said D’Arrigo.

He said anchoring PLI’s commitment of staying on the cutting edge is the 40 million pound global research centre in Turin, Italy, which will be completed at year-end.

Once operational, the centre for lubricants research and development will provide for the technological and technical requirements of PLI’s businesses around the world.

D’Arrigo said much of the innovation for two wheelers will be led by the Indian facility, as PLI had an activation plan to capture the market opportunities there.

“If you look at the motorcycle market, 75 per cent of the MCO demand resides in Asia.

If you combine Asia with Latin America, it is more than 90 per cent of the total demand, and this runs parallel to our expansion strategy,” said D’Arrigo.

He said India and China are an important MCO market.

“However in China, we faces challenges as its motor vehicles are undergoing an electrification phase, alongside a restriction on two-wheelers coming into the city.

“The Indian market holds a lot of promise for lubricant players, particularly for MCO, in being the second largest,” he added.

D’Arrigo said new motorcycle sales in India in 2015/2016 was 16 million units, compared to 11.8 million in 2010/2011, and an indication of the rapid growth in the country.

“The Indian market is expected to hit 18 million units of new motorcycles in 2018/2019, as growth of two-wheelers there is phenomenal, due to congestion in big metro cities and parking space being expensive, alongside the urbanisation of rural areas in India,” he said.

PLI staged the global launch of the Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex in Mumbai.

The lubricant would be made available globally, in phases, from the second quarter of 2017 in Malaysia and Vietnam, in Thailand in the fourth quarter and Indonesia next year.

For the Malaysian market, PLI will provide four lubricant variants, namely the mineral F300 for the mass market, semi-synthetic F500, semi-synthetic F700 and its flagship fully synthetic F900.

According to research, the Petronas Sprinta with Ultraflex is 41 per cent better as it gives a higher shear to prevent oil thinning, prevents oil thickening when exposed to high temperatures and reduces deposit build-up by 55 per cent. — Bernama