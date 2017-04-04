Police warn counterfeit RM100 notes may be in circulation following arrests

KUCHING: A school dropout and a convict were among four individuals, including a woman, nabbed by the police in three separate raids held here for printing and possessing counterfeit money.

Head of the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mustafa Kamal said in the first raid, a man and a woman were detained in a house at Poh Ming Park, Jalan Foochow here on March 24.

A few pieces of fake RM100 notes were seized from them as well as printing machines.

Meanwhile, the youngest suspect who is only 16 years old was nabbed at a low cost flat in Matang where A4 size papers printed with the Malaysian notes were seized from him.

A printing machine as well as other paraphernalia used to forge the notes were also seized.

Later, a 33-year-old suspect who has a previous conviction for a similar offence was pulled in from a house at Taman Sukma, Petra Jaya and also some counterfeit notes were seized from him.

Both of them were detained on March 29.

“The 33-year-old suspect was previously convicted for possessing fake notes last year and he had just finished serving his sentence recently,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Mustafa noted that the group had actively forged the notes for their own use since June last year.

“The fake money is being used mostly at the shops, entertainment outlets or convenience stores that did not possess money checking devices,” he added.

He advised shop operators to get the money detecting machine to prevent from receiving fake notes from irresponsible individuals.

Mustafa revealed that a total of 37 cases involving counterfeit money with face value of RM13,970 mostly involving RM100 notes had been detected this year.

Last year, a total of 116 cases of counterfeits with face value of RM22,190 were seized.

Mustafa advised members of the public to be more alert especially when receiving RM100 notes.

“If we look at the note carefully, we can tell whether it is fake or not.

“For the shop operators, it would be easier for them if they have the detector machine,” he added.

Meanwhile, the suspects are being remanded to facilitate police investigation.