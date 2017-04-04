Potential new BNM ruling could spur debt trading volume

KUCHING:A potential new rule from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would likely spur the trading volume of Malaysia’s domestic sovereign debt market.

It was recently reported that BNM is mulling to allow companies and insurers to short-sell Malaysian sovereign bonds.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhf (MIDF Research) said the proposed liberalisation is meant to help companies and insurers to manage their interest-rate exposure more efficiently.

“A positive spillover of the new rulings, if implemented, is that it would likely spur the trading volume of our domestic sovereign debt market,” it said in a note yesterday.

“The resulting rise in secondary market liquidity would in turn attract more market players and stimulate interest in the Malaysian sovereign bonds.”

According to statistics from Bloomberg, total volume trade for Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) or Governemnt Investment Issues (GII) dropped further to RM11.7 billion in the review week from RM17.6 billion in week before.

“The 10 most actively traded issues represent slightly more than 58 per cent of the overall MGS/GII trades in the review week – down from about 78 per cent the week before,” MIDF Research said.

“Unlike in previous weeks, the top three volumes were not confined to issues with short remaining tenor.

“The top three most actively traded were the MGS 3.58 per cent 09/28/18 at RM1.3 billion, MGS 4.24 per cent 02/07/18 at RM1.2 billion and MGS 4.012 per cent 09/15/17 at RM924 million.

“Moreover, seven out of the 10 most actively traded issues saw higher yields during the past week hence lower prices.”

Data from Bloomberg showed that total volume trade for corporate bonds declined to RM2.4 billion in the review week from RM3.2 billion in prior week.

MIDF Research said trading interest was relatively more concentrated as the 10 most actively traded issues represent circa 41 per cent of the overall corporate bonds trade.

“The top three actively traded issues among the Corporate Bonds were quite varied in terms of their remaining tenor but were not confined to banks. “Moreover, some actively traded corporate issues registered higher yields hence lower prices despite the yield downticks in most government bond issues.”

The biggest volumes were seen in Murud Capital zero per cent 06/30/17 at RM275 million, Public Bank 3.67 per cent 04/26/18 at RM160 million and BGSM Management 6.1 per cent 12/28/17 at RM120 million.

Looking at the round-up of the first quarter of 2017, MIDF Research observed it ended with a few highlights including rising consumer confidence globally, positive growth in trade in major trading economies, PMI numbers were in the upward momentum in major economies, and commodities prices stabilising.

These positive developments were overshadowed by threat of protectionism and anti-globalisation lauded in US and some of EU economies.

“Domestically, macroeconomic indicators are holding up. Unemployment and inflation are on the uptrend but still at the manageable level which will not be major hindrance for growth,” it added.

“External trade is riding on the global momentum which we expect to sustain in the later part of the year.

“Trade is expected to contribute significantly to our domestic growth in 2017.

“We are optimistic that the overall domestic economic conditions are comparatively better than a year ago.”

The current accommodative and supportive monetary stance is expected to remain at the current level barring any major surprises both at domestic and external fronts.