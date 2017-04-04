Sarawak men retain crown, second in women’s futsal

SAMARAHAN: Host Sarawak retained its men’s title in the 8th Malaysia Prisons Department Futsal Championship at Unimas Sports Complex hall on Sunday after they beat Pahang 2-0 in the final.

They collected the RM1,400 cash prize while Pahang pocketed RM1,120.

Sarawak also walked away with two other awards in the 14-team men’s competition – the top scorer and man of the match in the final – through Donald Dennis.

Joint third placing were Johor A and Perak.

The Fair Play award went to Nigeria Sembilan.

In the women’s competition which saw five teams, Sarawak made an encouraging debut by finishing second after losing 1-2 to defending champions Selangor in the final.

Selangor received RM1,400 and the challenge trophy while Sarawak collected RM1,120.

Selangor’s Inspector Nursuhaidah Shuib was the top scorer while Maziun Mohd Bashah was named the Best Player in the final.

Selangor also bagged the Fair Play team award.

Malaysia Prisons Department Commissioner General Dato’ Sri Zulkifli Omar officiated in the closing ceremony.

“This championship is indeed the best platform for us to unearth new talents to represent Penjara FC in the FAM Cup and MAKSAK Malaysia as well as other competitions,” he said.

He also urged those overweight staff to be active in sports in order to slim down so that they can discharge their duties more efficiently.

Also present were Prisons deputy commissioners Ajidin Salleh who is Sarawak Prisons Department director, Ibrisam Abdul Rahman (Development and Professionalism) director and Suria Idris who is

Sabah Prisons Department director and senior assistant commissioner cum organising chairman Mohammad Rosidek Musa.