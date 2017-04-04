Sarawak to set up state-owned development bank

Report by Karen Bong

KUCHING: Sarawak government is going to set up a new bank called Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS).

Chief minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg announced this at the International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference (IDECS) Sarawak 2017 on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Sarawak government-owned bank will mainly provide capital or fund to high impact projects that could propel the transformation of Sarawak into a cyberpower.

“Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has approved the setting up of the new bank, and prime minister (Datuk Seri Najb Tun Razak) has agreed),” he addressed the Wrap Up Session of the conference.

This initiative was one of eight other actions that the state government has come up with following the two-day conference.

“Second, we will establish the Sarawak Multimedia Authority to regulate ICT development infrastructure and technology utilisation,” he said.

Third in the plan, Abang Johari added, would be the setting up of Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation to coordinate all digital economy initiatives in five key areas namely infrastructure, talent development, e-commerce and cyber security.

The rest of the action plans include boosting the speed of internet and telecommunications infrastructure, setting up of the digital village, promote e-learning, making Sarawak as a place of hosting data centre, establishing laboratories and workshops to chart roadmap for Sarawak to realise the digital economy and organising another IDECS.

Abang Johari emphasised that these must be done immediately to accelerate Sarawak’s catch up plan in order to develop further for the state and the people.

