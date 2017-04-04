St Elizabeth’s ex-students reunite after 50 years

SIBU: Twenty-six former St Elizabeth Secondary School students from years 1962 to 1967 gathered for a reunion dinner at Payung Café here last Friday, for the first time after 50 years.

Some came back from many parts of Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Singapore and also from as far as Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The night’s programme was enlivened by dances. They also shared with one another what they had gone through in life over the years after leaving school. Other activities included a visit to their alma mater.

Organising chairperson Henrietta Ting said they all pooled a total of RM5,076 for the school. Their former classmate Yolanda donated two copies of a book titled ‘Warriors of a Broken Kingdom’ that she authored to the school’s library.