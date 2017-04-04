State govt has not decided on April 24 holiday

Report by Churchill Edward

KUCHING: The state government on Tuesday has yet to decide if April 24 will be an additional holiday for the state.

The State Secretary Office will normally make the announcement, should there be an extra public holiday for Sarawak. This will be after the State Cabinet has approved and adopt the public holiday declaration from the federal government.

A state protocol department spokesperson made this clarification to rectify a newspaper article that said the declaration of public holiday would come from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Ali Hamsa said Section 8 of the Public Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) allows the special day to be observed as public holiday in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

For Sabah and Sarawak, the state governments have been directed to take similar action according to the respective state’s laws, he said.

The extra public holiday is in conjunction with the coronation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on April 24.