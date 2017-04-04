State taking quantum leap in ICT

Sarawak govt mulls setting up own Multimedia and Communications Commission to meet demands of ICT devt

KUCHING: Sarawak is contemplating setting up its own multimedia and communications commission, to be known as Sarawak Multimedia and Communications Commission (SMCC).

Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said SMCC might be necessary to set rules, regulations and policies including specifications over the use of ICT to meet the needs of the state.

He said this is in line with the state government’s desire to make Sarawak an ICT powerhouse, for which it will commit RM1 billion to upgrade ICT infrastructure that will lure digital industries, commerce and investment.

“The state would also embark on and embrace the state-of-the-art technology in data transmission – the Optical Transport Network at Edge – to spur the growth of Sarawak’s economy.”

On funding, he said the state would explore various ways to reduce the financial burden to upgrade the ICT infrastructure, including by inviting global players to build their data warehouse and server farms in Sarawak.

“This is because we have sufficient electricity to power them and assist us by doing a back-to-back-funding for the ICT infrastructure we wish to build. By the synergistic use of our natural resources, we can make Sarawak an ICT powerhouse. As with our electricity, we can also sell our network and computing services,” he said at the official launching of the International ICT Infrastructure and Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) 2017 here yesterday.

Abang Johari also announced the establishment of Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to integrate the physical and virtual worlds of ICT in the state. He said there was a need to have a dedicated agency especially to implement the state’s Digital Economy policy.

“To ensure that the Sarawak Digital Economy is developed in a wholesome manner, we will have a clear roadmap with specific timeline and a dedicated agency to implement it,” he said.

To encourage youth participation, Abang Johari made known the E-Commerce Transformation Plan 2030, better known as E-Com Y30, which would prepare the youth at this Digital Village to graduate as E-Commerce start-ups and entrepreneurs with Digital Knowledge.

Considering that Sarawak is new in ICT, the chief minister said the experiences and insights of experts could help the state to avoid the pitfalls of the pioneers as well as to strive to be cost-efficient in providing ICT services to the people in towns and those in remote villages.

Abang Johari envisioned a day when the Penans in the jungles of Murum would be selling their hand-woven mats via e-commerce; young Sarawakians doing research and development and selling their services to clients around the world through ICT and all new houses built in Sarawak are fibre-ready.