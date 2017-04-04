State women footballers set ambitious target

MIRI: Sarawak are aiming high in the upcoming 30th Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup, the nation’s premier women’s football tournament.

“We are now in the final phase of preparation and we hope all the players are able to carry the responsibility to reach the final,” said coach Hakim Man.

According to him, the target to reach the final is not to pressure the players but to motivate the players to work hard.

“Our best achievement was being in fourth place, and as the host this time, we are trying to realise the dream to reach the final,” he added.

Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has also wished for the team to make history by reaching the final.

Meanwhile, the 23 players in the state squad beat the combined Seberkas Bekenu and Kampung Selanyau team 4-1 in a friendly match yesterday.

Hakimi expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in the warm-up match.

The team has been training twice a day since Mar 18.

They will kick off their campaign against Kelantan at Miri Stadium this Saturday.

12 teams will participate in the 11-day tournament which is held for the first time outside Peninsula Malaysia.