Three dance crews to represent Sarawak in KL grand final

KUCHING: Lit Crew, Danger Feasible and Nutella Funk will be representing the state in the Streetdance Showcase, BBoy Battle and All Style Battle categories respectively, in the Clash of The Kings grand final in Kuala Lumpur on May 20.

The trio were the best in their respective categories during the Sarawak Tournament Round held at Vivacity Megamall on Saturday and yesterday.

The competition organised by Mega Music World and presented by Magnum, attracted droves of street dance enthusiasts and curious shoppers who cheered the participants on.

For winning their respective categories, Lit Crew took home RM500 in cash, while Danger Feasible and Nutella Funk took home RM300 and RM150 in cash respectively.

The prizes were presented by ENE East Malaysia state manager Liew Kee Chuan.

Kuching was the second station for the nationwide competition. The first was held in Selangor. The next stops are Johor Bahru (April 7–8), Malacca (April 22–23), Penang (April 29–30) and Kuala Lumpur on May 6–7).

The grand finalists will be competing for prizes amounting to RM27,000.