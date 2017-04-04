Universiti Malaysia Sabah visual arts tech students hold exhibition in Miri

MIRI: The ‘Borneo Heritage 3’ art exhibition presented by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here yesterday aimed to showcase outstanding artwork across all creative disciplines.

The one-day exhibition featured a variety of canvas paintings and photographic arts from second-year students of the Bachelor of Visual Arts Technology (Hons) programme from the Faculty of Humanities, Art and Heritage, UMS.

Curated by student Noor Mustaqim Mohamed, the exhibition also provided opportunities for the undergraduates to explore practical ways to run an event.

“It is hoped that students will be able to gain knowledge that cannot be obtained in class and learn ways to tackle issues that arise from this event and apply it in future.

“The students would be evaluated on the overall running of the event and as part of their final year project of the Bachelor of Visual Arts Technology (Hons) programme under the Pengurusan Pameran dan Galeri (Exhibitions and Galleries Management) subject,” said Noor Mustaqim when met at the exhibition launching ceremony at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here yesterday.

According to programme director Faiz Zahaba, the 67 painters involved had a month to prepare for the exhibition which was centred on the heritage of Borneo.

He emphasised that there are a lot of similarities between Sabah and Sarawak especially in terms of culture, flora and fauna and the organisers chose to hold the exhibition in Miri because of its close proximity compared to Kuching, and the library also organises such exhibitions regularly.

“The journey to materialise the exhibition was not easy and I hope through this exhibition, we will be able to apply training and learning outcomes from the university as well as to gain exposure on how to handle an exhibition.

“It is also hoped that some of us will be able to become a gallery manager or a curator,” he added.