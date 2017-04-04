Badminton 

V Shem, Wee Kiong ready for Malaysia Open

Daryl Law, reporters@theborneopost.com

Wee Kiong (left) and Chong Wei during a training session at Sarawak Indoor Stadium yesterday. — Photo by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: National top men’s doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are not discouraged by their defeat at the India Open last week.

The world No. 2 pair, who were the top seeds in India, lost to China’s Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen in the quarterfinals.

According to Wee Kiong, the defeat serves as a useful lesson.

“We weren’t at our best performance in the India Open, failing to adapt with the pace of shuttlecock,” he told reporters after a training session yesterday.

He and his partner will be out for revenge if both pairs clash in the tournament which starts today with the qualifying rounds.

“They (the Chinese pair) have a style of their own and that they are still young … We have to be smart in overcoming their strategies,” Wee Kiong added.

V Shem and Wee Kiong will kick off their Malaysian Open campaign against a pair who have to play through the qualifying rounds.

“The opening round is the most important, and we can’t take our first-round opponents lightly,” Wee Kiong said.

