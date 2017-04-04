Five victims of Kampung Lobou mud flood found

Report by Rebecca Chong

TONGOD: Search and Rescue (SAR) operation team had found five out of eight victims who were missing after their home was washed off by mud flood at Kampung Lobou, Sen Fu Estate here last Saturday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s Head of Operation Centre (PGO) Khatizah Rahaban said that the bodies of the five victims were found floating in several locations around Kampung Pinangoh.

“The first two victims found including an adult male was found floating on the water near Kampung Pesik and Kampung Masaun on Monday night.

“A male child’s body, which is the third victim, was found by villagers around 7am on Tuesday. The villagers tied the deceased’s body to the river bank to ensure that the body does not flow away with the river’s current, also so that it is easier of SAR team to get the body,” she said.

She said that the firemen had to take around two hours time to reach the scene with a boat to get all the bodies before sending them to Kampung Pinangah’s jetty.

“When the firemen were on their way to the location (of the bodies), the team spotted another body of a male child at around 10:57am, and another body of a teenage female about two hours later in Sungai Pinangah (12:30pm).

“So a total of five bodies were found as of 4pm, today (Tuesday),” she said while adding that all the deceased are managed by the Fire and Rescue Department for further procedure.

She said the fourth day of SAR operation focused in areas with wood, rocks and mud piles that were resulted from the mud flood.

Another victim who was confirmed to be missing after informed by PGO coordinator from the operation at the palm oil estate had add up the missing persons to eight persons.

The operation involved five personnel from Keningau and Sandakan fire station, 17 STORM, eight personnel from MUST Team, ten personnel feom Under Water Rescue Team of Sandakan, and seven fire engines and rescue boats with addition of villagers’ boats.

The department was also assisted by other agencies including the Royal Malaysian Police and Malaysia Civil Defence Department.

In the incident which took place last Saturday, heavy rain had caused landslide and mud flood to wash off an estate worker’s house with a family of eleven in the house.

Three persons including a married couple survived identified as Abdul Kamalayan, 50 and Zaleha Mandaya, 40, as well as their son, Julaslam Abdul, 19.

The operation is still on going in search for the three victims who are still missing,