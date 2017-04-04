Zahid: Nearly 1,000 detained under Sosma since 2012

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 979 people were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) since almost five years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Home Minister, said the arrests were made between July 31, 2012 and Feb 22, 2017.

“This Act was enacted to provide for special measures with regard to security offences for the purpose of maintaining security and public order, and with regard to other related matters.

“This clearly shows that Sosma is a law that is procedural in form, while the related offences are spelt out in the First Schedule of Sosma.”

Ahmad Zahid stated this in his written reply to Ahmad Baihaki Atiqullah (PAS-Kubang Kerian) who had asked on the number of detainees under the Act and the types of offences committed.

In his written reply to Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai), Ahmad Zahid said 43 foreigners faced action under Sosma as they were suspected to be involved with Daesh terror group elements in Malaysia.

He said eight individuals had been charged, namely three under the Penal Code, one under the National Registration Act and four under the Immigration Act.

He also noted that 27 people were deported, five were still under investigation while the other three had been released.

Ahmad Zahid said so far, no deradicalisation programme had been conducted for foreigners who were under detention.

“Usually, deportation is done upon the completion of investigations,” he added. — Bernama