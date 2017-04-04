Zakir Naik not on UN terror black list, can enter Malaysia— KDN

The Home Ministry (KDN) said preacher Zakir Naik is allowed to enter this country as he is not listed as a terrorist under international law.

Zakir Naik’s name does not contain in the list of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1988 and UNSCR 1267.

“The Immigration Department cannot deny him entry since he does not violate the country’s law,” said the KDN in a written reply to a question from M Kulasegaran (DAP-Ipoh Barat) who asked why Zakir Naik was not denied entry by Malaysia since he was said to be involved in terrorism in several countries.

The Immigration Department blacklist all individuals who posed a threat to national security based on information received from enforcement agencies.

The KDN said a total of 1,220,054 people were prohibited from entering Malaysia from 2010 to 2017. — Bernama