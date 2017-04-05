13 primary schools receive UPSR 2017 module papers

KUCHING: Thirteen primary schools, including three Chinese schools, from Serembu constituency have received Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2017 module papers from assemblyman Miro Simuh.

This programme, run at a cost of about RM22,000, is aimed at helping the pupils prepare for this year’s examination with the hope of them attaining good results.

“I see this project as very important; a small effort by me to help rural education knowing that many parents (in the rural areas) cannot afford to send their children to tuition classes or buy reference books.

“The headmasters are very happy with the project and through it, it is hoped that the pupils would obtain very good results,” Miro said after the handover of the module papers at the Bau District Education Office recently.

For the regular schools, each pupil gets a copy for each of the six subjects while for the Chinese schools, there is a copy for each of the eight subjects.

According to Miro, there are over 1,000 primary school pupils, including those in Chinese primary schools across Serembu, adding that the response for the project has been very good. Given the importance and benefit of the project to the rural community, the assemblyman said he would plan for it to be run every year, but added that this would depend on the availability of the budget.