176,105 local job seekers secure jobs through JobsMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat was told today that 176,105 local job seekers had secured jobs through the JobsMalaysia portal up to December last year.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said out of the total, 47,698 people were graduates and 128,407 non-graduates.

“For the knowledge of Dewan Rakyat, until December, a total of 876,142 job opportunities have been registered through JobsMalaysia ,” he said when replying to a question by Loke Siew Fook (DAP-Seremban) on the ministry’s action to support furniture manufacturers who faced critical manpower shortage.

Ismail said the ministry, through the Labour Department, was always ready to help employers with manpower shortage, including the furniture industry, by providing a job vacancy advertisement platform and job-matching services through the JobsMalaysia portal as well as consultancy. – Bernama