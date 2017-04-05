April 24 a public holiday for Sarawak too

KUCHING: The state government has decided to follow the decision of the federal government in declaring April 24 as a public holiday in Sarawak.

This is in line with the decision of the federal government to assign April 24 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V, a press statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office stated yesterday.

The State Secretary’s Office would normally make the announcement after the state Cabinet approved it.

According to the Chief Secretary to the federal government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa on Monday, the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak were directed to take similar action according to their respective state’s laws.

The installation ceremony of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will be conducted at the Balairung Seri Istana

Negara in Kuala Lumpur on the morning of April 24 while a royal banquet will be held that night at the banquet hall of Istana Negara.

His Majesty is the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong replacing Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who completed his term as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Dec 12 last year.