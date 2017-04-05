Argentinian man claims trial to drug trafficking

BALIK PULAU: An Argentinian man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking in 1,371 gm of cocaine worth RM247,200.

Miguel Angel Camacho, 57, nodded after the interpreter read out the charge to him in Spanish before court registrar Mohamad Alif Abdul Aziz.

No plea was recorded from the accused who allegedly committed the offence at the Baggage Counter, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Domestic Flight Arrival Hall at Penang International Airport at 2pm on March 29.

The court fixed June 22 for mention.

Camacho who was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which carries the mandatory death sentence, was unrepresented. – Bernama